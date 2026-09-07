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Tripura: Class 10 student drowns while bathing at Udaipur's Jagannath Dighi

Following the incident, personnel from the administration and Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Tripura: Class 10 student drowns while bathing at Udaipur's Jagannath Dighi
Image Credit: ANI

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Tripura: Class 10 student drowns while bathing at Udaipur's Jagannath Dighi
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