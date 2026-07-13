/Tripura: Rs 1.21 lakh crore investment proposals received during business conclave

The officials said that after the inaugural session on Thursday, Chief Minister Manik Saha held an interaction with foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, inviting them to invest in Tripura. According to the Industries Department, investment interest was received across multiple sectors. These include Rs 18,100 crore in the power sector through the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), Rs 12,980 crore in renewable energy through the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), Rs 12,303 crore in tourism, Rs 3,056 crore in transport, Rs 568 crore in school education, Rs 3,000 crore in higher education, Rs 1,675 crore in agriculture and horticulture, Rs 228 crore in fisheries, Rs 2,650 crore in animal resource development, Rs 1,700 crore in bamboo, rubber and agarwood, Rs 4,000 crore in healthcare, Rs 13,248 crore in information technology, and Rs 30,000 crore in industries and commerce.