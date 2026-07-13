/Tripura: Rs 1.21 lakh crore investment proposals received during business conclave

AGARTALA: The two-day 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026' concluded with significant success, attracting investment proposals worth approximately Rs 1,21,303 crore, according to preliminary estimates. The Industries and Commerce Department officials said that participating investors expressed interest in investing across various sectors by signing more than 342 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs).
Around 2,000 investors from within and outside the state, along with representatives of over 1,200 organisations, participated in the conclave, held at the Hapania International Fair Ground on the outskirts of Agartala.
The officials said that after the inaugural session on Thursday, Chief Minister Manik Saha held an interaction with foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, inviting them to invest in Tripura. According to the Industries Department, investment interest was received across multiple sectors. These include Rs 18,100 crore in the power sector through the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), Rs 12,980 crore in renewable energy through the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), Rs 12,303 crore in tourism, Rs 3,056 crore in transport, Rs 568 crore in school education, Rs 3,000 crore in higher education, Rs 1,675 crore in agriculture and horticulture, Rs 228 crore in fisheries, Rs 2,650 crore in animal resource development, Rs 1,700 crore in bamboo, rubber and agarwood, Rs 4,000 crore in healthcare, Rs 13,248 crore in information technology, and Rs 30,000 crore in industries and commerce.
Several leading national and international companies participated in the conclave. Industry and Commerce Department Secretary Kiran Gitte said that senior diplomats from South Africa, Chile, Bangladesh, Nepal, Timor-Leste, Laos, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, besides the Chairperson of the North East Chapter of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), industrialists, investors and business leaders from across the country, along with several hundred official delegates, participated in the conclave.
He said that over the past few years, Tripura has witnessed a steady inflow of investments across various sectors of the economy.
Therefore, this year they decided to organise a multi-sectoral Business Conclave, bringing all departments and organisations under one roof to achieve greater synergy. Through both administrative initiatives and business outreach, Tripura's reputation has spread across every corner of the country.
Gitte said that to attract investors to the state, the government had organised four major roadshows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Guwahati ahead of the conclave.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and the state's Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, among others, also addressed the inaugural session of the business conclave on Thursday.
The conclave also witnessed the participation of ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomatic representatives from 10 countries – Bangladesh, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos (Lao PDR), Kazakhstan, Chile, Nepal, Uzbekistan, South Africa, and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).
Subsequently, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Information Technology and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and other state ministers held separate meetings with investors and urged them to explore investment opportunities in the state.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed happiness over the massive investment proposals received during the two-day 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026' held in Agartala.
Taking to the social media platform X, CM Saha wrote that the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 has ushered in a new chapter in the state's development journey, with a total of 342 MoUs signed with investment commitments worth Rs 1,21,303 crore. He stated that guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat, these investments will lay a strong foundation for building a Viksit Tripura.
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