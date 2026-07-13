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Tripura: Rs 1.21 lakh crore investment proposals received during business conclave

The Industries and Commerce Department officials said that participating investors expressed interest in investing across various sectors by signing more than 342 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs).

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Tripura: Rs 1.21 lakh crore investment proposals received during business conclave
Image Credit: CM of Tripura Dr Manik Saha felicitating a foreign delegate. X/CMO Tripura

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