Tripura Town Hall To Be Renamed After Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Says CM Manik Shah

New Delhi: The BJP-led government in Tripura has announced that the Agartala Town Hall will be renamed after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and a marble statue of the late leader will be installed in front of the building. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday, as part of events marking Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary.

Speaking at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, CM Saha also declared the launch of two annual awards in Mookerjee’s name. One will be presented on Teachers’ Day to individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Another, to be introduced next year, will recognise excellence in social, political, national, and administrative services.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, the chief minister described Mookerjee as a “towering figure in safeguarding India’s sovereignty after independence,” and praised his selfless service to the nation. “With remarkable abilities, prestige, and intellect, he dedicated his life to nation-building, refusing to lead a self-centered existence,” Saha wrote.

He also recalled Mookerjee’s distinguished public career, which included serving as India’s first Industry Minister, Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, Mayor of Calcutta, President of the Hindu Mahasabha, and the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. According to Saha, Mookerjee’s ideology continues to be relevant and remains a source of inspiration for citizens today.

The chief minister linked Mookerjee’s legacy to the present, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development vision aligns with Mookerjee’s ideals and that the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is an extension of that vision. “After PM Modi took charge in 2014, we’ve seen societal transformation… Earlier, Mookerjee’s contributions were deliberately sidelined, but now people can see the truth,” he said.

Saha also pointed to Mookerjee’s strong opposition to the Nehru-Liaquat Pact of 1950, an agreement between India and Pakistan concerning the rights and safety of minorities, as a testament to his uncompromising stance on national integrity. This disagreement ultimately led to his resignation from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet.

“Dr. Mookerjee’s opposition to injustice and his unwavering commitment to India’s sovereignty continue to inspire the nation. His resignation over the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement is a powerful example of principled leadership,” Saha added in his post.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid tributes to Mookerjee at a program held at the BJP state headquarters and later participated in a door-to-door campaign across Agartala Municipal Corporation to highlight the achievements of the Modi-led central government.

The Agartala Town Hall, which is now being renamed, was originally constructed by the previous Left Front government after the demolition of Lal Mahal, a structure that was part of the erstwhile royal palace complex, which also included the Ujjayanta Palace and Laxmi Narayan Bari Temple.