‘Trishul’ Ignites Western Front: Swadeshi Drones Stun With Precision And Power

The three-service exercise began on November 3 and will go on till November 13. The most critical final phase is now under way along the western border.

New Delhi. The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have begun the final phase of their joint exercise Trishul, which began on November 3. It continues through November 13. The final phase started this week. The drill spans the entire western border and moves across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Army used indigenous drones in live field trials. The drones come from systems designed by the Army and produced by Indian firms. The tests put these drones through demanding missions. The machines showed precise targeting, long endurance in the air, mission flexibility and robust performance under tough conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The trials reflect a deeper push for self-reliance. The Army’s Southern Command runs a drone hub that focuses on design and production. The hub builds next-generation unmanned aerial systems. These systems handle surveillance, precision strikes and electronic warfare tasks. The Trishul field tests proved these roles in real time.

Two new units joined the drills. The Agni platoons handled an array of drones built for surveillance, intelligence gathering and strike missions. The Bhairav battalions took part as well. They fill the space between regular infantry and special forces. The Bhairav troops train for swift and precise action along tense border zones.

The Bhairav also role covers cross-border operations. It gathered enemy intelligence and disrupted hostile activities.

Trishul now moves to high-intensity joint drills. Soldiers from all three services practiced combined operations. The forces run strategic drills and operational rehearsals. The scenario aims to simulate real war conditions.

Planners say the exercise will sharpen inter-service coordination and improve the ability to carry out complex missions along the western frontier.