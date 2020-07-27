BSP issues whip asking MLAs to vote against Congress as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pushes for floor test

In a fresh twist in the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday (July 26) issued a whip to its six MLAs in the state, who decided to merge with the Congress in 2019. The BSP has asked its MLAs not to vote in favour of Congress in any “no-confidence motion” or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session.

In September 2019, all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan - Rajendra Gudha (MLA from Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (MLA from Nadbai), Lakhan Singh Meena (MLA from Karauli), Wajib Ali (MLA from Nagar), Sandeep Yadav (MLA from Tijara) and Deepchand Kheria (MLA from Kishangarhbas) - had joined Congress. The MLAs had informed Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi about their decision to join the Congress.

BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra said in a letter that all six BSP MLAs who had managed to win the Assembly election on the BSP's election symbol, issued by the party's its national president Mayawati, must follow the party whip and should not vote in favour of the Congress.

Misra also mentioned in his letter that since BSP is a recognised national party, according to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, there can not be any merger at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs. He added that the merger can take place only of the BSP everywhere at the national level which "admittedly has not been done in the present case".

Meanwhile, the SC will resume hearing of the plea filed by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi challenging Rajasthan High Court order barring Joshi from conducting disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs.

"As per the Constitution bench, the Judiciary cannot interfere in speaker's job. Only notice was issued by me to the MLAs. The decision on the matter was yet to be taken. Unfortunate that our elected representatives are circumventing through Judiciary,", CP Joshi had said before filing the Special Leave Petition.

During the first hearing in this case, the SC had decided not to put a stay on the proceedings of Rajasthan HC in this matter and scheduled the case for Monday (July 27).

On Friday (July 24), the Rajasthan HC had ordered for status quo to be maintained on Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs.