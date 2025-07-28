Trouble For Tejashwi? Mukesh Sahani’s VIP Announces To Contest 60 Seats In Bihar Assembly Polls

PATNA: In a significant political announcement, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani declared on Monday that his party will contest 60 seats in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This announcement, made via a social media post, has stirred fresh speculation and strategic recalculations in the state’s dynamic political landscape.

“VIP will contest on 60 seats in 2025, candidates of our allies will contest on all the remaining seats,” the post stated. It is indicating VIP is growing in ambition and potential plans for a broader alliance.

Often referred to as the “Son of Mallah”, Mukesh Sahani has emerged as a prominent voice for the Nishad community in Bihar. His latest statement signals a shift from being a kingmaker in state politics to aspiring for a commanding position.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, VIP contested under the NDA banner and managed to secure four seats, but the relationship soured soon after, with Sahani eventually drifting away from the BJP-led alliance.

His party's base, particularly among the Mallah (fisherfolk) community, has expanded in recent years, and this new electoral claim is being seen as a move to consolidate that base into a larger political force.

Sahani’s declaration comes at a time when the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is in the process of finalising its pre-poll arithmetic. The VIP’s intention to contest 60 seats introduces a new challenge in alliance negotiations.

If VIP aligns with the Grand Alliance, this demand could compel partners like RJD, Congress, and Left parties to reconsider their seat-sharing formulas, possibly triggering intra-alliance tension.

“Fielding candidates on 60 seats is a bold move and shows Sahani’s intent to be more than a support player,” a senior political analyst commented. Sahani has consistently championed reservation for the Nishad community, a key demand that resonates with his core support base.

His political rhetoric and outreach efforts have largely focused on issues affecting Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), and his increasing appearances alongside Tejashwi Yadav in recent months hint at his strong ties with RJD.