Trouble Likely To Mount For Kunal Kamra: 3 Cases Filed Against Standup Comedian In Mumbai

Three separate cases have been filed against Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police.

Khar police have called Kamra twice for questioning, but he has not yet appeared for the investigation.

Earlier, the Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

On March 27, the Mumbai police asked the comedian to appear on March 31 at Khar police station for further questioning in the case. This is the third summon issued to Kamra in the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. He has failed to appear before the police in the first two summons.

Earlier on Thursday, Kunal Kamra criticised the mainstream media, accusing it of serving as a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

Kamra labeled the media as "vultures" and expressed his disdain for the media's role in perpetuating misinformation and distracting from pressing issues.

"To all those hounding for a quote - "The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favour to the country, its people, and their own children," Kamra posted on X.

Kamra sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat comedy venue where the show was filmed. The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", Kunal Kamra's statement read.

Kunal Kamra also replied to political leaders 'threatening' him to teach a lesson in his official statement. Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", Kunal Kamra's statement added.