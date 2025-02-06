Truck Driver Killed In Army Firing Incident In North Kashmir

A truck driver from Sopore was killed in an Army firing incident near a security forces checkpoint on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Sangrama in north Kashmir. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

"on February 5, 2025, based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by security forces." the Army said in a statement.

A speeding suspicious civilian truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck did not stop despite repeated warnings and instead accelerated while crossing the checkpoint. Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired at the tyres to deflate them, which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Following a detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by security forces, where he was declared dead.

The fully loaded truck has been sent to the nearest police station. A detailed search of the truck is underway, and the investigation into the suspect's background is in progress.

An official identified the deceased as Waseem Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Goripora Bomai, Sopore.

A senior police official stated that a case has been registered and a thorough investigation will be conducted.

He added, "An FIR has been registered at the Baramulla police station. The truck has been moved to the nearest police station for a thorough search. Postmortem proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death."

The official urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation regarding the incident.