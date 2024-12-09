'True Champion, Iconic Leader': PM Modi, Kharge Among Others Extend Wishes To Sonia Gandhi On Her Birthday

Sonia Gandhi Birthday: As former Congress president Sonia Gandhi celebrates her 78th birthday today, wishes poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her Congress party colleagues. Wishing the senior Congress leader on her birthday, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended his wishes and hailed her as a "true champion" of the rights of the marginalised. He said Gandhi's contribution to public life has inspired millions. Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, is a member of the Rajya Sabha and continues to be the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

In a post on X, the Congress president extended his warm greetings to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. "A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions," Kharge said. "I wish her a long and healthy life," he added.

Congress general secretary in charge of the organization, K. C. Venugopal, also extended his best wishes to Gandhi and lauded her for being "an iconic leader."

"Her unparalleled contribution to India, in the face of the immense sacrifices she made, is an inspiration for millions across the world. Her guidance, during the years of good governance under PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, played a pivotal part in India's post-independence journey towards growth," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Despite the continuous attacks she faces, she has shown great wisdom and commitment in her public service. Her support and vision continue to be great sources of strength for our party," he said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, hailed Gandhi's contribution and said she is a leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the party are an inspiration.

"Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of India's welfare state," the Congress said. As president of the Congress and chairperson of the UPA, she has played a pivotal role in pathbreaking reforms, it said.

From MGNREGA and the Right to Food to the Right to Education and the Right to Information—these landmark legislations have reshaped India's political, social, and economic landscape, the party said.

"Through personal sacrifice and deep-rooted commitment to India's democratic values, she has exemplified selflessness, grace and dignity in public life. Here's wishing the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday!" the party said. "May she be blessed with good health, happiness, and more strength as she continues to guide and inspire generations through her vision," the party said.

Several Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to Gandhi and lauded her contribution in public life.