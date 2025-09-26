How Will Trump's 100% Pharma Tariff Reshape The Indian Drug Export Market? Explained
Donald Trump has announced a 100% tariff on patented pharma imports unless companies build US plants.
US President Donald Trump announced a massive new trade policy on Thursday, declaring that the United States will impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imported branded and patented pharmaceutical products starting October 1. The move is explicitly designed to force drug manufacturing back onto American soil and could have significant repercussions for major foreign exporters, including Indian drugmakers.
