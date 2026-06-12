Trump accuses Iran of attacking 'Indian' seafarers, dismissing Tehran’s peace deal claims

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed reports claiming that a proposed peace agreement between Tehran and Washington includes an extended ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a roadmap for future discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme. He accused Iran of failing to negotiate in good faith and of misrepresenting the contents of the proposed agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the details allegedly leaked by Iran did not match the terms that had been agreed upon in writing. He criticised the Iranian leadership, describing them as unreliable negotiating partners.

Trump also accused Iran of being responsible for attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Strait of Hormuz, incidents that resulted in three deaths.

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However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces. Trump described the attacks as “totally unacceptable” and urged Iran to “get their act together.”

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” Trump wrote.

He added, “Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

Also Read: ‘Will be taking Kharg Island’: Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight’ as war in West Asia deepens

Earlier, CNN, citing diplomatic sources, reported that a memorandum between the US and Iran could be signed in Geneva. According to the report, the proposed agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit charges, and a gradual restoration of normal commercial shipping and energy flows through the strategic waterway within 30 days of signing.

The report also suggested that the arrangement could involve lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports and providing limited sanctions relief. Diplomatic sources said any sanctions easing would depend on progress in implementing the agreement and continued cooperation between both sides.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected reports that a final agreement had been reached with Washington, saying negotiations were still ongoing and no deal had been concluded, according to Iranian state media.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM confirmed on Thursday that US forces had targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker MT Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, was allegedly attempting to breach the US blockade on Iran. CENTCOM said two Hellfire missiles were fired into the ship’s engine room to halt its movement.

Also Read: Threat, hype, retreat: Trump U-turns on Iran strikes hours after Kharg Island warning backfires

The incident marked the third attack on a foreign-flagged commercial vessel carrying Indian crew members off Oman’s coast within four days. Earlier, the Palau-flagged MT Marivex and MT Settebello were also disabled by US forces after reportedly attempting to transport Iranian oil.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that three Indian seafarers were killed in the attack on MT Settebello. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing, Jaiswal noted that the vessels involved were foreign-flagged ships and reiterated that the attacks had been carried out by the US Navy operating in the region.

The United States has maintained that its blockade is being enforced uniformly on vessels of all nationalities entering or leaving Iranian ports, as part of broader efforts to address ongoing hostilities in West Asia.

Following the incidents, India summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong diplomatic protest over the repeated attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners.

According to the MEA, India formally conveyed its concerns and objected to what it described as continuing US naval actions that have already led to the “tragic and avoidable” deaths of three Indian citizens.

(with ANI inputs)

