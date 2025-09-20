Trump Administration Imposes USD100,000 Annual Fee On H-1B Visas

Trump administration has announced a steep hike in H-1B visa fees, imposing an annual charge of USD 100,000. The decision, expected to hit Indian IT professionals the hardest, marks a significant setback for both Indian talent in the United States and major tech companies that rely heavily on H-1B workers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 07:30 AM IST | Source: Bureau