Trump Administration Imposes USD100,000 Annual Fee On H-1B Visas
Trump administration has announced a steep hike in H-1B visa fees, imposing an annual charge of USD 100,000. The decision, expected to hit Indian IT professionals the hardest, marks a significant setback for both Indian talent in the United States and major tech companies that rely heavily on H-1B workers.
