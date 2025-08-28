US Tariffs: Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Calls Ukraine War ‘Modi’s War’ | DNA Decodes

In a sharp escalation of tensions between India and the United States over tariffs, US President Donald Trump’s top trade advisor, Peter Navarro, has controversially labeled the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.”

In today’s DNA episode, we analyzed Navarro’s remarks, in which he accused India of fueling the Russia-Ukraine conflict by purchasing oil from Russia. These comments have come amid rising tensions following the US imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, reflecting increasing trade and diplomatic strains between the two countries.

Navarro claims that India’s continued purchase of Russian oil is strengthening Moscow’s aggressive military efforts, placing a burden on American taxpayers. He argues that India’s “arrogant” stance, citing its sovereignty to buy oil from any country, frustrates the US, which wants New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil in exchange for tariff relief.

Navarro’s Trade War Record and Criticism of India

Navarro, who played a key role in designing Trump’s trade war policies, has targeted India repeatedly, accusing it of discrimination against US companies and labeling it the “tariff king.” His hostile remarks come amid increasing US trade tariffs on Indian products.

Data Contradicts Navarro’s Claim on India’s Role in Ukraine War

The advisor’s statement that the Ukraine war is “Modi’s war” surprised many, as it shifts blame onto India rather than Russia or Western allies who are involved directly. Data shows that while India bought significant oil from Russia after the war began, European countries and China have purchased even more. Moreover, the US itself has increased its trade with Russia during Trump’s presidency.

Navarro’s aggressive stance reflects broader frustrations within Trump’s administration toward India, which has maintained its independent foreign policy, including strong ties with Russia and China. The US alleges that India is not supporting democratic nations fully, warning of a potential alliance between India, Russia, and China.

Navarro’s Controversial Reputation in the US

Peter Navarro himself is a controversial figure in the US, known for spearheading trade wars but also facing legal troubles, including a prison sentence for contempt of Congress linked to the January 6 Capitol riot investigation.

US Unfairly Targeting Democratic India

Meanwhile, criticism mounts about the US’s dual approach: imposing tariffs on democratic India while overlooking similar ties with Russia by other Western allies. These tensions surface ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Japan and China, amidst ongoing global geopolitical shifts.

