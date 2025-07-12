Advertisement
Trump Announces 30% Tariff On Imports From Mexico, European Union

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a letter announcing new tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union. According to the letter, goods from both regions will be subject to a 30 per cent tariff rate starting August 1.

Trump Announces 30% Tariff On Imports From Mexico, European Union Image: ANI

