Trump Announces 30% Tariff On Imports From Mexico, European Union
US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a letter announcing new tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union. According to the letter, goods from both regions will be subject to a 30 per cent tariff rate starting August 1.
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a letter announcing new tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union. According to the letter, goods from both regions will be subject to a 30 per cent tariff rate starting August 1.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement