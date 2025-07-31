Trump Announces US-Pakistan Oil Deal, Suggests India Sales Amidst New Tariffs, BRICS Criticism

Advertisement
Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a new energy pact with Pakistan, saying the United States will assist the South Asian country in developing its "massive" oil reserves. In a remarkable statement, he also hinted that Pakistan could potentially sell oil to India.

The news broke through a post on President Trump's social media site, Truth Social, and came shortly after his administration had imposed 25% tariffs on India and an unspecified fine for New Delhi continuing to buy energy from Russia.

"We have just made a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, in which Pakistan and the United States will join together to develop their enormous Oil Reserves," wrote President Trump. "We are in the process of selecting the Oil Company which will head this Partnership. Maybe they will be selling Oil to India someday!"

Busy Day At The White House

In the same lengthy post, President Trump outlined a "very busy" day at the White House devoted to trade deals. He stated that he had spoken with leaders from many countries, who all wanted to make the U.S. "extremely happy" by presenting tariffs reductions.

"I am going to be seeing the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is currently at a 25% Tariff, but they have a bid to purchase down those Tariffs. I will be looking to see what that bid is," Trump tweeted, suggesting additional trade deals with the goal of significantly lowering the U.S. trade deficit. A complete report on these events will be made "at the appropriate time."

Negotiations With India Continue Amid BRICS Criticism

Hours after stating the new tariffs on India, President Trump said that trade talks with New Delhi are ongoing and clarified that clarity is expected by the "end of this week."

He was also severely discontented with India's membership in the BRICS group of 11 emerging economies, calling it "basically a group of countries that are anti-United States.

"It's an attack on the dollar, and we are not going to allow anyone to attack the dollar. So it's partly BRICS and partly trade," Trump said when probed by a journalist based on the tariffs. This suggests that India's geopolitical alignments, particularly its energy relationship with Russia and its membership in BRICS, are significant factors influencing the U.S. trade stance.

