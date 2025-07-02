Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Russian Oil. Will It Affect India?

US President Donald Trump has approved a Senate bill that could impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries, including China and India, that purchase oil and energy products from Russia.

US Senator Lindsey Graham in a conversation with ABC News on Sunday said that Trump had told him that the sanctions bill should be brought forward for a vote.

“Big breakthrough here. So what does this bill do? If you’re buying products from Russia and you’re not helping Ukraine, then there’s a 500% tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin’s oil. They keep his war machine going,” Graham said, ABC reported.