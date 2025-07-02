Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Russian Oil. Will It Affect India?

US President Donald Trump has approved a Senate bill that could impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries, including China and India, that purchase oil and energy products from Russia.

|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Senator Lindsey Graham in a conversation with ABC News on Sunday said that Trump had told him that the sanctions bill should be brought forward for a vote. 

“Big breakthrough here. So what does this bill do? If you’re buying products from Russia and you’re not helping Ukraine, then there’s a 500% tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin’s oil. They keep his war machine going,” Graham said, ABC reported.

