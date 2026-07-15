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Trump backs Russia Sanctions Bill that could hit India with 500% tariffs

It includes a provision allowing the US administration to impose tariffs on imports from countries that continue to do business with Russia's energy sector.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
Trump backs Russia Sanctions Bill that could hit India with 500% tariffs
Image Credit: The legislation has been informally referred to by several senators as the &quot;Lindsey Graham Russia Accountability Bill”. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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