Trump betrays Modi days after trade deal; US gives zero tariff to Bangladesh on textile, India at 18%

India and the United States have just struck a deal that handed the Opposition parties a fresh ammunition against the Modi government. While the Ministers and BJP leaders hailed the deal under which the US has reduced tariffs to 18%. However, the pre-liberation day tariff on India has around 2.6% and thus, a tariff of 18% should be seen as an increase since Donald Trump’s return to power in 2025. Now, it seems that the United States was waiting for India to accept the deal, and once it was signed, Washington betrayed New Delhi by offering a better deal to Bangladesh.

US-Bangladesh Trade Deal

Sharing details of the deal with the United States, Bangladesh’s interim chief of the government, Mohammad Yunus, said that the agreement on Reciprocal Tariff between Bangladesh and the United States was signed on Monday after nine months of negotiations on the agreement since April last year.

The US will further reduce the reciprocal tariff to 19%, which was originally set at 37% and later reduced to 20% in August last year. In addition, the US committed to establishing a mechanism for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh using US-produced cotton and man-made fibre to receive zero reciprocal tariff in the US market.

"The reduction of reciprocal tariff will grant further advantage to our exporters, while zero reciprocal tariff on specific textile and apparel exports from Bangladesh using US inputs will give substantial added impetus to our garments sector", said NSA Rahman, who was Bangladesh's chief negotiator.

Trump Betrays Modi

Notably, Bangladesh's textile export to America has to 0% tariff for using US cotton/man made fiber while India gets 18%. It is noteworthy to mention that while India imports $200mn of US cotton, Bangladesh imports $250mn. The difference of $50mn is costing India 18%.

The India-US trade deal has been heavily tilted in America’s favour, with New Delhi promising $500 billion of purchases in the next five years. While India has reduced tariffs to zero on most of the items imported from the US, America continues to levy 18% tariffs on Indian goods. The silver lining for New Delhi was that in the textile sector, where India, Bangladesh and Pakistan compete, it has a one per cent lower tariff than Bangladesh. Although the US tariff on Indian textiles is marginally lower at 18% versus 19% for Bangladesh, the new deal grants Bangladesh duty-free access. This not only neutralises India’s earlier tariff advantage but also places Indian textile exports at a cost disadvantage compared to Bangladesh.

It's now clear that the US first waited for India to sign the deal and then betrayed New Delhi by offering a better deal to Bangladesh, a country which has very little to offer to America compared to New Delhi. It is now clear that India has succumbed to US pressure and the Modi government has agreed to a deal that largely benefits America while questioning India’s sovereignty. Trump has conveniently betrayed his ‘good friend’ Modi, and New Delhi is likely to abide by this setback as well.