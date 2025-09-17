Advertisement
Trump Calls PM Modi For 75th Birthday Wishes| Here What's They talk

In a gesture of warmth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from US President Donald Trump on the eve of his 75th birthday, with Trump extending his greetings. In post on X, OM Modi referred to Trump as his “friend” and thanked him for the wishes.

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 12:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
He also reaffirmed India’s support for Trump’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

