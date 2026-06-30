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  • /Trump calls PM Modi 'friend,' committed to stronger India-US ties: Ambassador Gor

Trump calls PM Modi 'friend,' committed to stronger India-US ties: Ambassador Gor

Sergio Gor said the relationship between the two leaders dated back to Trump's first term in office and continued to benefit the broader strategic partnership.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
Trump calls PM Modi 'friend,' committed to stronger India-US ties: Ambassador Gor
Image Credit: IANS

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