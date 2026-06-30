/Trump calls PM Modi 'friend,' committed to stronger India-US ties: Ambassador Gor

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a friend" and remains deeply committed to strengthening ties with India, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, describing the personal rapport between the two leaders as an important asset in advancing the bilateral relationship. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor said President Trump continued to hold India in high regard and frequently spoke about his experiences in the country.
"The United States wants to work hand in hand with India. We care about this relationship. We have a president who deeply cares about this relationship," Gor said.
"I was just with him before the weekend started here in DC and I could spend about two hours with the president and he was captivated by what I have seen in India. He has very fond memories of India. His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds India a very fond place."
Gor said he hoped President Trump would return to India during his second term.
"I look forward to at some point... having the president visit us back in India," he said.
Highlighting the close personal chemistry between the two leaders, Gor recalled an incident from a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Miami.
"I was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister.'"
"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there.'
"He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me.'"
Although the call was eventually scheduled for the following day, Gor said the episode illustrated the nature of the relationship between Trump and PM Modi.
"The message there, the louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled."
"And the president truly considers the Prime Minister a friend."
Gor said the relationship between the two leaders dated back to Trump's first term in office and continued to benefit the broader strategic partnership.
"His years with the Prime Minister go back to his first term. There's warm memories of India. And so that's an incredible benefit," he said.
The ambassador said both governments remained focused on producing tangible outcomes across trade, investment, defence and technology.
"We are results driven," he said. "The United States wants to work hand in hand with India."
He added that the next two years would be critical in shaping bilateral ties for decades to come.
"These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one year or two year, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead," Gor said.
Trump and PM Modi have developed a close working relationship since Trump's first term, marked by high-profile events including "Howdy Modi" in Houston in 2019 and "Namaste Trump" in Ahmedabad in 2020. Their personal rapport has frequently been cited by officials in both countries as helping advance cooperation on defence, trade, technology and Indo-Pacific security.
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