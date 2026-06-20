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Trump calls PM Modi 'great leader' and 'tough cookie', names him among world's finest

Looking back on the recent G7 summit, Trump recalled PM Modi's presence among the gathered heads of state. "(PM) Modi of India, great guy," he said, describing the assembly of world leaders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 07:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 07:12 AM IST
Trump calls PM Modi 'great leader' and 'tough cookie', names him among world's finest

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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