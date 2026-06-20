/Trump calls PM Modi 'great leader' and 'tough cookie', names him among world's finest

US President Donald Trump has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "great leader" and a "very tough cookie", and counting him among the world leaders he admires most during a wide-ranging interview with Axios that touched on power, diplomacy and global leadership. Throughout the conversation, Trump returned repeatedly to PM Modi when discussing what makes a leader effective, pointing to his long stint in office, political resilience and standing on the world stage.
Looking back on the recent G7 summit, Trump recalled PM Modi's presence among the gathered heads of state. "(PM) Modi of India, great guy," he said, describing the assembly of world leaders.
Asked later how he would define great leadership, Trump pointed to Modi as proof of political stability in a country once known for frequent changes at the top. "All my life I've watched India, they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would be there for six months and then a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He's been there for more than 12 years, very solid," he said.
Trump went on to describe Modi as a leader who blends composure with steel. "He does it through, like, there's a great calmness, and yet he's not a calm person. He's a very tough guy. I know him very well," he remarked.
When asked which global figures stood out to him for the way they wield power, Trump again pointed to the Indian leader. "Well, I think (PM) Modi is -- very good. Yeah," he said. "(PM) Modi's a great leader."
He also touched on India's scale and growing global footprint. "He's, uh, 1.5 billion people. He's actually the biggest. India's actually the biggest," Trump said, before turning to the country's economic record. "They've had some very good numbers announced," he added, crediting Modi's foreign policy instincts. "He stays out of wars, which is smart."
Offering a more personal take, Trump said, "I've seen, you know, I know the, the real PM Modi is a very tough cookie."
Elsewhere in the interview, Trump had warm words for Chinese President Xi Jinping too, calling him "great" and holding up both Xi and Modi as examples of leaders who command real authority at home.
The conversation ranged widely, taking in the G7 summit, China, Iran, artificial intelligence and American foreign policy, with Trump returning to the idea that those who reach the top tend to share a certain toughness and sharpness. "Look, they're all smart. You can't get to that level without being smart," he said. "To be in these positions, you have to be smart, you have to be tough."
PM Modi has led India since May 2014, making him one of the longest-serving elected leaders among major democracies. Under his watch, India has become the world's most populous country and one of the fastest-growing major economies, while broadening its diplomatic and strategic reach across the globe.
Trump and PM Modi forged a close rapport during Trump's first term, marked by large-scale public events on both sides, including the "Howdy, Modi" rally in Houston and the "Namaste Trump" gathering in Ahmedabad. Since then, the US and India have continued to strengthen ties across defence, technology, trade, energy and Indo-Pacific security.
(With IANS inputs)
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