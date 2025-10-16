Trump Claims 'Productive' Call With Putin, Hints ‘Great Deal’ Between Russia And US After Ukraine Ends

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a “very productive” telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting potential diplomatic progress on multiple international fronts. Writing on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that Putin congratulated him and the United States on what he called a “Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East,” describing it as a goal “dreamed of for centuries.”

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one. President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump suggested that this Middle East peace achievement could bolster negotiations to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. “I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine,” he wrote.

He also noted that Putin personally thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement with children, adding that the initiative will continue.

Beyond diplomatic discussions, Trump highlighted trade prospects between Russia and the United States once the Ukraine war concludes. He stated that both nations plan to convene high-level advisors next week, with the US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over. At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated,” he added.

Additionally, Trump plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to brief him on the conversation with Putin and discuss further measures.

“President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” he wrote.