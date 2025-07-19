Trump Claims US Halted India-Pakistan Conflict, 'Five Jets Shot Down'; India Reacts Strongly

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted his personal intervention led to the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan following "Operation Sindoor" in May 2025, even claiming he believes "four or five" jets were shot down during the conflict. These remarks, made for the second time this week, contradict India's consistent denials of any US mediation.

Referring to the latest tensions, which escalated following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, President Trump said, "We have ended a lot of wars. And these were big wars. India and Pakistan were at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting larger and larger, and we got it resolved through trade." He again asserted his argument that the US brought about the ceasefire by threatening to cancel trade agreements in case firings across the border did not cease.

Trump also speculated about the air aspect of the war: "In fact, aircraft were being shot out of the skies. Five, five, four or five, but I believe five jets were shot down actually," although he did not mention which country's planes were being referred to.

India Rejects Mediation Claims

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has consistently ruled out any idea of US intervention in the India-Pakistan de-escalation. Earlier this month, in an interview to Newsweek, Jaishankar explained at length the diplomatic interaction.

He recalled a May 9, 2025 night conversation between US Vice President JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar said, "I can assure you that I was present in the room when Vice President Vance called Prime Minister Modi on the evening of May 9 and informed him that the Pakistanis were going to make a very big attack on India…We did not listen to some things, and the Prime Minister was not concerned about what the Pakistanis would do."

Jaishankar further added, "On the contrary, he (PM Modi) suggested there would be a response from us." The Indian Foreign Minister then telephoned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the next morning during which Rubio explained that "the Pakistanis were ready to talk."

Though Islamabad officially thanked President Trump for his "mediation," New Delhi's adamant position insists that the solution to the conflict, in which India initiated "Operation Sindoor" against the Pahalgam attack, was the result of direct bilateral military and diplomatic efforts, without any interference of mediation.