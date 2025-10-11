'Trump Considers Modi Great And Personal Friend': US Ambassador-Designate After Meeting PM

US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, praised the strong bond between the United States and India, highlighting the personal rapport between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, Gor said that the two leaders recently shared “an incredible phone call” and emphasised his commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship during his tenure in New Delhi.

"President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead. It's an honour to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to India. I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations," Gor said.



After meeting the US Ambassador-designate, Sergio Gor to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he is confident that Gor's tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

“Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of him with Sergio Gor.