Trump Doubles Tariff On Indian Goods; Amitabh Kant Calls It 'Once In A Generation Opportunity'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with India by increasing tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, up from the 25 percent announced just last month. The move is meant to penalize New Delhi for what Trump claims is its continued purchase of oil and military equipment from Russia.

While the decision has raised concerns over its potential impact on trade and Indian exporters, former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is viewing the situation through a different lens. According to him, this crisis could serve as a major turning point for India.

"Trump has provided us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the next big leap on reforms. Crisis must be fully utilised," Kant wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) August 6, 2025

The initial 25 percent tariff was announced by Trump on July 30. At that time, he acknowledged India as a "friend" of the US but also issued a stern warning regarding its reliance on Russian energy and defense supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!"

The additional 25 percent tariff, bringing the total to 50 percent, was formally announced by Trump on Wednesday evening.

The initial duty comes into effect today, August 7, at 9:30 am IST. The additional 25 percent levy will be implemented 21 days from now.

How 50% Tariff Will Impact Indian Exports

The steep tariff hike means a significant increase in the cost of exporting Indian goods to the U.S., potentially making them less competitive in the American market. Most Indian exports will now face duties of 50 percent or higher.

Key sectors impacted include Shrimps, Organic chemicals, Carpets, Textiles and apparel (knitted and woven), Gems and jewellery, Steel, aluminium, copper, Machinery and mechanical appliances, Furniture and bedding.

Additionally, vehicles exported from India will now face a 26 percent tariff, and petroleum products will be taxed at 6.9 percent.

As the new tariffs take effect, India’s policymakers and businesses are watching closely to gauge the economic fallout, while some, like Amitabh Kant, see it as a chance to push for much-needed structural reforms.