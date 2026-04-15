Trump eyeing Malacca Strait after Hormuz? A wake-up call for India

As the Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint in the 2026 Iran crisis, speculation is increasing that US President Donald Trump is shifting his focus to another critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Malacca. While the US Navy enforces a blockade on Iranian ports in Hormuz, announced after weekend peace talks in Islamabad collapsed. Analysts see "quite move" in Southeast Asia as evidence of broader US strategy to secure global shipping lanes.

On April 13, Trump ordered the US Navy to blockade vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports via Hormuz, targeting Tehran's oil revenue and toll demands on tankers. Although, the CENTCOM clarified that non-Iranian traffic would not be impeded, the tanker flow through Hormuz comes almost to standstill . Oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel, given the ongoing disruption.

Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of global oil and LNG supplies. Trump framed the action as a “favour to the world,” warning Iranian fast-attack boats would be “eliminated” if they approached the blockade.

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Even as Hormuz dominated the headlines ever since the war in the Middle East began, a fresh US-Indonesia defence partnership sealed on April 13 has triggered debate. The deal grants US military aircraft blanket access to Indonesian airspace, according to several reports.

Analysts argue that such access only enhances US surveillance over the Malacca Strait. They link the timing directly to Hormuz tensions: while the Persian Gulf chokepoint controls oil, Malacca governs broader commerce.

Strait of Malacca

The Strait of Malacca, just 3 km wide at its narrowest Phillip Channel (nine times narrower than Hormuz), is the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Along with Malaysia and Singapore, Indonesia controls the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, carrying about 40% of global trade. The timing has drawn attention, sparking speculation that Trump may be seeking to expand the US presence across the Indo-Pacific’s most vital trade corridor.

Tankers, container ships, cars, semiconductors, and finished goods flow daily between the Indian Ocean and Pacific. Disruption here would cascade far beyond energy markets, hitting supply chains worldwide.

Why the Malacca strait is important?

The strait, connects the Indian Ocean with East and Southeast Asia, carries around 30% of global oil shipments, even more than the Strait of Hormuz.

It serves as the primary route for oil and LNG supplies to China and Japan. Data shows that nearly 80% of China’s oil imports pass through this passage, a reliance Beijing describes as the “Malacca dilemma". The corridor is also vital to China’s industrial economy and the export of its “Made in China” goods.

So the crux of matter, more than Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca is China’s true strategic vulnerability. And Beijing is not remaining passive. Recently, China conducted extensive ocean-mapping and monitoring operations across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, including areas near the strait. This has been widely seen as part of a broader effort to prepare for any potential blockade of the passage in future conflicts.

India’s geography places it in close proximity to the route. This is a key reason why previous US presidents have strengthened ties with India, positioning it as a counterweight to China in the Indian Ocean region. As a result, any US moves in the strait would likely require India’s involvement.

Why this strait important to India?

Around 55% of India’s trade passes through the Strait of Malacca and Singapore, collectively known as the SOMS region.

For China, a key concern is that the entrance of the strait lies dangerously close to the southern tip of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Malacca Strait can be reached from Port Blair in under 24 hours.

INS Baaz, India’s southernmost military air station at Campbell Bay, enables the country to monitor the western approaches to the strait. It also plays a key role in the Great Nicobar Project, which is expected to further enhance India’s strategic presence at the entrance of one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

While the broader infrastructure project, including a terminal at Galathea Bay, may not give India leverage comparable to Iran’s in the Strait of Hormuz, it is likely to strengthen India’s position as a major maritime power in the Malacca Strait.