Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unable to attend the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh due to prior commitments, received warm praise from co-host US President Donald Trump, much to the discomfort of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The summit was also co-hosted by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Speaking on Monday (13 October), Trump described India as “a great country” led by “a very good friend of mine at the top,” applauding Modi’s efforts. Turning briefly to Sharif, who stood behind him during the closing address, Trump expressed optimism that India and Pakistan would “live very nicely together.”

The faint laughter from world leaders present was audible during the televised speech. At one point, Trump paused and invited Sharif to say a few words in what appeared to be an impromptu gesture.

Clearly caught off guard, Sharif confined his remarks to lauding Trump’s role in the peace process. Describing the day as “one of the greatest in contemporary history,” the Pakistani Prime Minister credited Trump’s tireless efforts for achieving peace. He thanked the US President for averting a nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan, suggesting that without Trump’s intervention, the conflict could have resulted in catastrophic devastation.

Sharif also announced his intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize once again. Despite widespread acclaim for his mediation in the Gaza truce and the development of a 20-point peace programme, Trump appeared somewhat embarrassed by Sharif’s lavish praise, reacting with surprise.

Previously, Trump himself has frequently claimed credit for his role in the peace process and hostage exchanges, asserting that he prevented war between India and Pakistan on multiple occasions. He cited the Gaza ceasefire as one of eight conflicts he resolved during his second term.

While addressing the Pakistan Prime Minister, Trump also mentioned General Asim Munir by name, though the military chief was not present at the summit. This reference underscored the considerable influence the Pakistan Army wields over the civilian government.

“Asim Munir is my favourite field marshal,” Trump remarked. Sharif recently accompanied Munir to the White House to seek US support in developing Pasni, a small deepwater port in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

Their aim is to transform Pasni—from its current status as a fishing and coastal trade hub, and base for the maritime security agency—into a strategic mineral export terminal with American assistance. They also hope to enlist Washington’s help in suppressing a Baloch insurgency backed by the military. The region is suffering a severe human rights crisis amid ongoing military operations.

Reports indicate that civilians, including women and children, have been killed not only by gunfire but also in aerial bombardments. In August, the US Department of State designated the Baloch Liberation Army as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Within Pakistan’s government, dissenting voices have emerged on diplomatic matters. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has publicly declared China a more dependable ally than the United States.

Beyond Balochistan, Pakistan faces multiple challenges: a simmering insurgency in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), armed clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a resurgence of Islamist hardliners causing deadly violence in major cities, a Taliban attack on the Afghan border, and severe economic difficulties. These issues contribute to widespread instability, making the current Pakistani leadership’s overtures appear as a desperate attempt to maintain power.

