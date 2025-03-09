'Trump Has Made Tariffs Household Name': Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday stated that US President Donald Trump has made the word "tariffs" a household name worldwide.

Congress leader shared a detailed post on X about how, in 1913, the US Constitution was amended to introduce a federal income tax. He highlighted that the economist who advocated for this change was also a mentor to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

"Till the mid-1910s tariffs were the main source of revenue for the US Govt. In 1913, the US Constitution was amended to introduce a federal income tax for the first time. One of the most influential economists who championed and campaigned for the federal income tax was Edwin Seligman, a Professor of Public Finance at Columbia University." he said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Jairam Ramesh questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over Donald Trump's statement regarding India's agreement to 'reduce' tariffs and expressed concerns about the reported deal.

"The Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington DC to talk trade with the Americans. Meanwhile, President Trump says this. What has the Modi Government agreed to? Are the interests of Indian farmers and of Indian manufacturing being compromised? The PM must take Parliament into confidence when it resumes on March 10th," the post read.

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday claimed that India had agreed to lower its tariffs significantly.

The reactions come as the US prepares to implement reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high duties on American goods.

Trump has stressed that the US will no longer tolerate being exploited by other nations, particularly those with high-tariff policies, such as India. He announced that reciprocal tariffs set to take effect from April 2.

(With ANI inputs)