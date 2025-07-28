Trump Hits 'Biggest-Ever' Trade Deal With EU; Declares 15 Per cent Tariff On All Goods

US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that a trade deal has been reached between Washington and the European Union, calling it “probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity, trade or beyond trade.”

Trump stated that the deal includes a uniform 15 per cent tariff on all goods across the board, alongside massive purchases of US energy and military equipment by the EU.

"This was probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity, trade or beyond trade. It is a giant deal with lots of countries because, as you know, Ursula represents a lot of countries, not just one," Trump said, ANI reported.

He stated that the European Union has agreed to purchase USD 750 billion worth of energy from the United States and to invest an additional USD 600 billion on top of its existing investments.

"The European Union is going to agree to purchase from the United States USD 750 billion worth of energy. They are also going to invest in the United States, USD 600 billion more than they already are. They are also agreeing to open up their countries to trade at zero tariffs. That is a very big factor--opening up all the countries to trade with the United States at zero tariffs," Trump added.

Trump further claimed that the US offers "the best military equipment in the world" and said that the EU has agreed to purchase a significant amount of it.

"They are agreeing to purchase a vast amount of military equipment. We don't know the exact number, but the good news is we make the best military equipment in the world. Until someone tops us, which won't happen, we are way ahead of every other country in terms of military technology. And we are agreeing on a straight 15 per cent tariff across the board for automobiles and everything else. I think that basically concludes the deal. Those are the main factors," he added.