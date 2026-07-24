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Trump imposes new tariffs to punish 'forced labour', India secures lower 10% US tariff

The revised rate follows discussions between New Delhi and Washington on labour practices, with officials saying India's constructive engagement helped it move into the lower tariff category.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
Trump imposes new tariffs to punish 'forced labour', India secures lower 10% US tariff
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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