Trump Imposes Tariffs On Iran’s Trade Allies - What It Means For India

Amid the ongoing violent protests in Iran, United States President Donald Trump announced a hard-hitting trade move aimed at countries that maintain commercial ties with Iran, declaring a flat 25 percent tariff on all their business dealings with the United States.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump unveiled this decision through Truth Social.

Will India Feel the Impact of US Tariffs on Iran’s Trade Allies?

US President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on countries trading with Iran is likely to have implications for India, which remains one of Tehran’s significant trade partners.

While China is widely regarded as Iran’s largest trading partner, India also figures prominently among Tehran’s key commercial allies. The two countries share a long-standing relationship marked by economic cooperation and diplomatic engagement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Iran are important trade partners, with New Delhi ranking among Tehran’s five largest trading allies in recent years. India exports rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, man-made fibres, electrical machinery and artificial jewellery to Iran, while importing dry fruits, chemicals and glassware from the country.

According to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, India’s exports to Iran stood at US$1.24 billion in 2024–25, while imports from Iran were valued at US$0.44 billion. Total bilateral trade between the two nations amounted to US$1.68 billion during the period.