US President Donald Trump has launched a new broadside against India and Russia, saying he is not bothered by their economic transactions and going so far as to say the two countries "can take their dead economies down together." The incendiary comments, posted on Truth Social, come hot on the heels of the President announcing new 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports.

"I don't care what happens between India and Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump tweeted. He also claimed the limited trade relations between the US and India, pointing to India's "far too high" tariffs. In the same vein, he stated his desire to leave the existing limited business relation between the US and Russia as it is.

The President's comments also addressed former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, warning him to "watch his words" after Medvedev was quoted as warning that Washington D.C.'s "ultimatum game" with Russia might bring war. Trump referred to Medvedev as a "failed former President of Russia, who believes he's still President."

These assertions escalate a recent diplomatic dispute. Only yesterday, President Trump announced 25 percent import tariffs plans from India and threatened penalties to New Delhi's buying from Moscow. He highlighted the current "massive" trade deficit against India despite thinking of the country as a "friend," owing to what he categorized as "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers."

Trump also criticized India's years-long defense purchases from Russia, adding that India "has always purchased an enormous percentage of their military hardware from Russia." He also alluded to India's large energy buys from Russia, in addition to China, when Western countries are calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The West has also criticized India repeatedly for continuing to buy Russian oil since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Consistently, India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar would state India is defending its stand correctly, pointing out the efforts being taken to make the best deals for the citizens of New Delhi. He also threw some double standards muck at Western powers, insisting that they must get over the idea that "Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

Trump's sharp rebuke of Medvedev, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, comes after a recent post by Medvedev on X (formerly Twitter). In his blog, Medvedev had signaled Trump's "ultimatum game" with Russia as "a threat and a step towards war," not with Russia or Ukraine, but with Trump's "own nation." This specific conversation came after Trump's vociferous disappointment at Russian President Vladimir Putin's inability to put an end to the war in Ukraine, with Trump reportedly shortening his offered peace settlement timeline from 50 days to a paltry 10 or 12 days.