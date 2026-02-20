Advertisement
Trump moves to declassify UFO secrets, orders release of files on Aliens and UAPs

Trump accused Obama of revealing classified UFO details while vowing to declassify secret government files on extraterrestrial life.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Image Credit: ( IANS )

US: On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to instruct the Department of Defense and relevant federal agencies to declassify and make public a range of official documents concerning unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and any potential evidence linked to extraterrestrial phenomena. 

The move, he indicated, is aimed at increasing transparency and allowing the public greater access to long-speculated government records on the subject.

Trump speaks out on UFO declassification

Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, he wrote, "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,"

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them”: Obama’s alien remark sparks buzz

Trump’s statement followed renewed public curiosity sparked by comments from former US President Barack Obama over the weekend. 

During a conversation with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama made remarks that many interpreted as an apparent acknowledgment of unidentified aerial phenomena, reigniting debate and widespread media coverage about the possibility of extraterrestrial life and previously classified government knowledge on the subject.

During the conversation Obama asked whether aliens are even real or not, "They're real but i haven't seen them," 

To which the former president clarified in an Instagram post that he was referring to the sheer scale of the universe, he noted that while the probability of life existing somewhere beyond Earth may be high, the immense distances between star systems make the likelihood of alien visitation extremely slim. 

He emphasized that throughout his time in office, he encountered no proof suggesting that extraterrestrial beings had ever contacted humanity.

Responding to those remarks aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump struck a skeptical tone. “I’m not sure whether they’re real or not,” he said, before accusing his predecessor of overstepping boundaries. 

Trump alleged that classified information had been disclosed improperly, calling it a serious error and suggesting such matters should not be discussed publicly.

