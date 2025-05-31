Trump Once Again Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says 'We Talk Trade...'

US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating that he used trade to negotiate between the two countries. Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump thanked the leaders of both countries for their understanding and for the compromises they had made.

During an event marking Elon Musk's departure from his post at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), President Trump said, "We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster, and I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan, and I want to thank my people."

The US President further added that he used trade to negotiate between the two nuclear nations.

'We talk trade, and we say we can't trade with people who are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons. They're great leaders in those countries, and they understood and they compromised," he said, ANI reported.

Trump's remarks come amid the debate over the role of international influence in recent de-escalation efforts between the South Asian nations.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated that India's position on the stoppage of military action has been well-articulated.

"Our position on this particular issue that you mentioned has been well articulated. I would refer you to our position that was made clear on May 13. From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation," Jaiswal said.

Indian Armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, conducting precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).