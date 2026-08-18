/Trump praises India’s Election system, says US should learn from Indian democracy

US President Donald Trump has praised India’s electoral system and Election Commission, arguing that the United States could learn from the way elections are conducted in India. His remarks have triggered a political debate in India, with the ruling party highlighting them as recognition of the strength of the country’s democratic institutions, while opposition parties have questioned the context of Trump’s comments.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Trump’s remarks and examined the differences between the electoral systems of India and the United States. The programme also looked at how India’s election machinery has evolved over the decades and why its model is being discussed in the US.
#DNAमित्रों | अमेरिका.. अब भारत के 'चुनाव मॉडल' पर चलेगा? ट्रंप ने EC की तारीफ की.. ये बात किसे बुरी लगी— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 18, 2026
अमेरिका में भारत जैसा लोकतंत्र क्यों चाहिए?#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #USA #India #ElectionCommission @rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/bsiSAk5ywY
Trump referred to India while advocating the ‘SAVE America Act’. In a social media post, he cited Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s question about how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification. Trump also pointed to India’s previous election, in which more than 640 million people voted, with less than one per cent voting by post, while voters were required to have valid photo identification.
Sinha noted that the US has a decentralised electoral structure unlike India, where the Election Commission of India oversees elections across the country. In America, elections are administered at state and local levels, with Secretaries of State and local election officials playing key roles.
The programme highlighted several differences between the two systems. Voting rules vary considerably from one American state to another, including regulations governing postal voting and voter identification. State-level election officials are generally politically affiliated, while the drawing of electoral boundaries is also largely handled at state level. The US does not have a single national voter ID card, and voting technology varies across states.
The analysis also discussed the Electoral College system and the absence of a central election authority comparable to the Election Commission of India. According to the programme, these structural differences have contributed to recurring political disputes in the US over voter registration, identification, polling locations and constituency boundaries.
India, meanwhile, has developed its electoral framework over several decades. Article 324 of the Constitution gives the Election Commission responsibility for conducting free and fair elections. Since its establishment in 1950, the commission has overseen Lok Sabha, Assembly, presidential, vice-presidential and by-elections across the country.
The election process has undergone several major changes. The introduction of voter identity cards, EPIC numbers, expenditure monitoring and video surveillance of campaigning strengthened the system. India subsequently moved from paper ballots to Electronic Voting Machines, while NOTA and VVPAT were later introduced.
The programme also contrasted India's system with electoral arrangements in other democracies. Germany and Britain continue to use paper ballots, Estonia has developed internet voting through digital identification, while Australia uses preferential voting and has an independent electoral authority.
The debate over Trump's remarks also produced political reactions in India. Opposition leaders questioned his praise for the Election Commission, with the Congress party asking why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should not become Trump's election commissioner. The programme argued that Trump's comments were directed at India's electoral system rather than any particular political leader or party.
Sinha further highlighted the scale of India's electoral machinery, noting that the Election Commission conducts elections across a vast and diverse country and maintains a system aimed at ensuring that eligible citizens can vote. The programme also pointed to India's transition from ballot papers to EVMs and the subsequent introduction of VVPAT as examples of changes made to the electoral process.
The analysis cited international assessments of India's electoral system, including a Freedom House assessment and the Economist Intelligence Unit's rating for electoral process and pluralism. It also compared India's electoral model with other systems that have been adopted or adapted internationally.
The discussion placed Trump's comments within a wider argument about Indian institutional models gaining international attention. The programme referred to the adoption of India's UPI by countries including Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, as well as the adoption of India's Aadhaar model by countries including the Philippines, Morocco, Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.
It also highlighted India's Direct Benefit Transfer system, noting that the IMF and World Bank have recommended the model to developing countries as a means of reducing corruption.
The programme concluded by presenting Trump's comments as recognition of India's evolving electoral framework and argued that political differences over election results should not undermine confidence in the country's democratic institutions.
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