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Trump praises India’s Election system, says US should learn from Indian democracy

His remarks have triggered a political debate in India, with the ruling party highlighting them as recognition of the strength of the country’s democratic institutions, while opposition parties have questioned the context of Trump’s comments.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Trump praises India’s Election system, says US should learn from Indian democracy

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump praises India’s Election system, says US should learn from Indian democracy
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