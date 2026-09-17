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Trump praises PM Modi’s opium crackdown: Why India is still on US drug list

The two developments appear together in the latest US counter-narcotics assessment submitted to the Congress on September 15.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Trump praises PM Modi’s opium crackdown: Why India is still on US drug list
Image Credit: Illegal opium cultivation on forest land being destroyed in Lawalong area of Jharkhand’s Chatra district through joint operations by NCB, SSB, Jharkhand Police & State Forest Department. (Photo: X/@narcoticsbureau)

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