US President Donald Trump came forward to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Trump’s plan includes a 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt all military aggression in Ukraine. If Russia fails to comply, Trump has warned of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on all Russian exports. This tariff would also apply to any nation continuing trade with Russia.

The warning comes on top of existing US sanctions, which have already limited Russia’s global trade including oil and gas, forcing Moscow to lower prices significantly.

The implications of this threat are vast. Analysts believe that such aggressive economic measures could trigger a Cold War–like scenario, with NATO nations aligning behind Trump and the BRICS nations led by Russia and China forming a counter-economic front. Trump, meanwhile, has strengthened ties with NATO by approving fresh arms packages for Ukraine, signalling a clear strategic push.

However, the situation on the ground tells a different story. Russia currently controls about 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory, including key regions like Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and parts of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv. In contrast, Ukraine's gains have been limited and temporary. This territorial dominance gives Putin a strong hand in any ceasefire negotiations.

Russia has officially rejected Trump’s 50-day ultimatum, calling the conditions unacceptable but expressing willingness to consider parts of the plan. China has publicly backed Russia, denouncing the US warning as “hegemonic.”

As the world watches this complex chessboard unfold, it’s clear that global powers are inching toward a “Cold War 2.0”, where economic and strategic alliances will determine the next chapter of international order.