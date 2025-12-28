Trump–Putin Hold ‘Very Productive’ Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump held a “good and very productive” phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day at his Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is set to meet President Zelensky in Florida, as Kyiv presses ahead with a new 20-point peace plan aimed at ending Russia's nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 PM today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source





Earlier, Trump welcomed the ceasefire reached between Thailand and Cambodia, congratulating the leadership of both nations after weeks of border violence that resulted in the death of 100 people and displaced over half a million others.

Reacting to the development, Trump lauded the leaders involved, saying, "I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion."

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to describe the agreement as "FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!" He said the United States, which participated in mediation efforts alongside China and Malaysia, was "proud to help."