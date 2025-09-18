Trump Reaffirms Strong Ties With India, Says He’s ‘Very Close To PM Modi’ During UK Visit

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his close relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their strong personal rapport and ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters following a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his state visit to the UK, President Trump referred to his administration's stance on European nations purchasing oil from Russia. In doing so, he cited India as an example of a country with which he shares strong ties despite trade disagreements in the past.

"I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day. Wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship," Trump said during the press briefing.

The US President also elaborated on the phone call he had with Modi ahead of the Indian leader's birthday. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Referring to Europe's continued imports of Russian oil, Trump added, "When I found out that the European nations were buying oil from Russia, and as you know, I'm very close to India, I sanctioned them. But I also spoke to Prime Minister Modi, and he put out a beautiful statement too."

Trump also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that a drop in global oil prices could force Russia to withdraw. "Very simply, if the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out. He's going to have no choice. He's going to drop out of that war," he said.

The renewed warmth between Washington and New Delhi comes amid the recent resumption of trade talks, previously strained after the US imposed steep tariffs, up to 50%, on Indian goods during Trump’s earlier term.

Describing the trade discussions as "positive and forward-looking", the Indian government has welcomed the development. In response to Trump's birthday wishes, Prime Minister Modi thanked the US President and emphasised India's commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

“India is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights,” Modi said.

The rekindled ties mark a notable improvement in relations, with both leaders signalling a desire to move past prior trade tensions and collaborate on broader strategic issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.