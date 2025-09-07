Days after US President Donald Trump softened his stand on India-US ties, calling it a "very special relationship", former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday said that the US President is beginning to realise that his aggressive trade tactics with India, particularly the threat of an additional 25 per cent tariff due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, did not produce the desired outcome.

Responding to the recent shift in Trump's tone regarding India, Fabian explained that the tariffs imposed by the US were without any solid basis and that Trump's assumptions underestimated India's resolve.

"Prime Minister Modi did what is appropriate to respond to a cordial tweet, but from this, we cannot conclude that we are going to see any early end to this, what I call 'Triple T' -- Trumped-up Trump Tariff. Trumped-up means without basis. But at the same time, it is reasonably clear that President Donald Trump has started to realise that his original expectation that India would surrender when he threatened an additional 25 per cent. He has started to realise that he was wrong," the former diplomat said.

Fabian emphasised that while India remains open to friendly relations and mutual trade, it cannot be expected to accept unilateral decisions or coercive measures.

"What he has to realise is that India is India. India is a civilisational state. India cannot be a meek camp follower of any other country. India wants to be friends with everyone and wants to do business, but India cannot take dictation," Fabian added.

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

However, he expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

Following Trump's remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded warmly to the US President's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

Taking to X, PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister stated in his post.