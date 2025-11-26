Trump Rejects Rumours Of Replacing FBI Director Kash Patel, Says 'Doing Great Job'

Speculation surrounding the future of FBI Director Kash Patel escalated after MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, claimed that President Donald Trump was considering removing him. The outlet, quoting three individuals said to be aware of internal discussions, reported that Trump and senior advisers had grown irritated by persistent negative headlines involving Patel and had privately explored potential replacements.

Asked directly whether Patel was at risk of being replaced, Trump dismissed the suggestion. “No, he’s doing a good job. Kash Patel? He’s doing a great job, I think,” the President said, according to ANI.

#WATCH | "No, he's doing a good job. Kash Patel? He's doing a great job, I think," says US President Donald Trump when asked if he is planning to replace Kash Patel as FBI Director.



(Source: White House) https://t.co/ZQD2cOnS8M pic.twitter.com/JdCgry8GgD — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

White House Pushes Back At Report

The White House moved quickly to deny the claims. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the MS NOW story as “completely made up” in a post on X. Leavitt said she happened to be in the Oval Office when the report surfaced, noting that Trump was meeting Patel and other law-enforcement officials at that moment. She added that the President laughed at the speculation and even posed for a photograph with Patel to signal his confidence in the FBI Director.

MS NOW had reported that Trump had privately floated Andrew Bailey, a senior FBI official and former Missouri attorney-general, as a possible successor. Two sources told the outlet that Patel was “on thin ice,” though they acknowledged that Trump could change his mind at any time.

Patel has faced heightened scrutiny in recent weeks over his management of the bureau. Controversies include questions about the security detail assigned to his girlfriend, his use of government aircraft, and reported tensions with other Trump-aligned officials within the FBI. Bailey has long been regarded as a potential replacement not only for Patel but also for Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and prominent conservative media figure.