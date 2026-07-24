/Trump’s 200% drug tariff threat: Why US may end up paying more for Indian medicines - explained

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs of up to 200% on imported pharmaceutical products could hit India’s pharmaceutical companies that supply medicines to the US market. But experts say the higher costs could eventually reach American patients as well.
Trump announced that generic medicines entering the United State would face no tariff for the next two years from August 1, 2026. After that, tariffs would rise to 100% for one year and then increase to 200% from August 1, 2029.
In a post on his Truth Social, he said, “Starting August 1, 2026, all generic drugs coming into the United States will have a tariff of 0% for the next two years. After that, it will be 100% for one year and then 200%.”
Trump’s aim is to push pharmaceutical companies to set up manufacturing units in the United States. He has said companies that do not build plants in America will face higher tariffs.
India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of generic medicines and is also called the “pharmacy of the world”. A large share of affordable medicines used across the globe comes from Indian companies.
According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India exported pharmaceutical products worth $25.8 billion last year. The United States accounted for $9.7 billion (or around 37.7% of India’s total pharma exports), making America the biggest market for Indian medicines.
The United States is also the world’s largest pharmaceutical market. In 2025, America imported pharmaceutical products worth $213 billion, including medicines worth $94.1 billion.
Several major Indian drug companies, including Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, have manufacturing facilities in the United States.
The proposed tariff is expected to affect Indian drugmakers, but the final impact may also be felt by American consumers.
A large number of generic medicines prescribed in the United States come from India. According to industry estimates, around 47% of generic medicines prescribed in America are supplied by Indian companies. This means nearly one out of every two generic medicines used by American patients comes from India’s pharmaceutical industry.
Indian generic medicines are widely used for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases and mental health treatment because they cost much less than branded alternatives.
The GTRI said many Indian generic medicines are priced seven to 10 times lower than branded medicines. Even after a 100% tariff, several Indian medicines may still cost less than branded drugs. However, the additional cost created by tariffs could be passed on to insurance companies and patients.
This could make medicines more expensive for Americans who depend on affordable generic drugs.
The tariff plan could create challenges for Indian pharmaceutical exporters, especially companies that depend on the US market.
The GTRI said expensive and branded medicines could see a drop in demand as higher costs make them more expensive. The report suggested that setting up more manufacturing facilities in the United States could become a practical option for companies that want to maintain access to the American market.
GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava told PTI that the proposed tariffs could have a major impact on India’s pharmaceutical export sector. He said India should expand exports to markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia to reduce dependence on the United States.
While the United States is India’s largest pharma export destination, Indian companies also supply medicines to several other regions.
In 2025, India exported pharmaceutical products worth $4.05 billion to the European Union, $783.6 million to the United Kingdom, $675.9 million to South Africa, $636.6 million to Nigeria and $596.7 million to Brazil.
Other major markets included Canada, Australia, Russia, the Philippines and Kenya.
Indian pharmaceutical companies have built a strong international presence, and the US tariff decision could push the industry to rethink its manufacturing and export strategies. The coming months will determine how companies respond to Washington’s push for more local production and how much of the added cost reaches consumers.
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