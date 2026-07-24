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Trump’s 200% drug tariff threat: Why US may end up paying more for Indian medicines - explained

Trump announced that generic medicines entering the United State would face no tariff for the next two years from August 1, 2026. After that, tariffs would rise to 100% for one year and then increase to 200% from August 1, 2029.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:15 AM IST
Trump’s 200% drug tariff threat: Why US may end up paying more for Indian medicines - explained
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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