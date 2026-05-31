Trump’s China tilt is bad news for India and Pakistan – here’s why

New Delhi: The past week brought two developments that added a new dimension to South Asia's diplomatic ties and regional politics. One involved a visit to New Delhi by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who sought to inject fresh energy into ties with India. The other involved a public appeal from Washington, where US President Donald Trump urged Pakistan to join the Abraham Accords.

On the surface, the two events appeared unrelated. But analysts in South Asia, China and the Middle East see them as part of a change in American foreign policy. Their assessment is that Washington is adjusting its priorities at a time when Beijing's influence is increasing across multiple regions.

Why the Abraham Accords trouble Pakistan

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The US president’s push for Pakistan to join the accords faces a major hurdle in Islamabad's long-standing position on Palestine. It does not recognise Israel, and support for the Palestinian cause cuts across political and religious groups in the country.

Analysts in the country argue that the agreement is not a realistic possibility under prevailing circumstances. Journalist Iram Abbasi pointed to the public reaction during the Gaza war and told BBC, “When Trump asked Pakistan to join an international task force aimed at taking on Hamas, protests broke out across Pakistan.”

Support for Palestine, she said, continues to unite major political and religious groups in the country. They said, “Whether it is religious groups or political parties, the elected government or the military, Palestine has always been an important issue for everyone in Pakistan. There has been consensus on Israel in the past, and that is the case today. In such circumstances, normalising relations with Tel Aviv appears impossible.”

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At the same time, she said that any future move by countries such as Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel could create pressure on Pakistan. “The politics of these countries has long been rooted in the view that ties with Israel should come only after Palestine is recognised as an independent state. If they move towards normalising relations with Tel Aviv, Islamabad could find itself in a difficult spot,” she stated.

Khushboo Razdan argued that countries such as Pakistan and Turkey cannot simply ignore the Palestinian issue. She added that any move by Pakistan toward a new version of the Abraham Accords could also affect its position on Kashmir.

“If Pakistan chooses to join an Abraham Accords 2.0 without addressing the Palestinian issue, its position on Kashmir could be weakened. That is why India, too, will need to keep a close eye on the steps Pakistan takes from here,” she said.

Why Trump turned to Asim Munir

Another aspect that stood out was Trump’s decision to involve Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir while talking about the Abraham Accords. In the case of other countries, he referred to elected leaders.

Abbasi said many observers noticed the difference. “Whenever President Trump talks about Pakistan, he usually refers to Field Marshal Asim Munir,” she told BBC.

According to her, this fits a long-held view in Washington that Pakistan's military headquarters in Rawalpindi is the country’s centre of power, particularly on foreign policy matters.

“By naming elected leaders in other countries and Munir in Pakistan's case, President Trump has strengthened the view that Pakistan is ultimately run by its military rather than its civilian government,” she said.

Rubio's Quad message

Rubio’s visit to India also led to debate over where the Quad is headed. The grouping includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

Razdan believes the visit was partly aimed at reassuring New Delhi at a time when several concerns are unresolved. Trade disputes continue, tariff issues are still on the table and visa-related concerns have not gone away.

She also pointed to growing uncertainty around the Quad. “There are questions about the future direction of the Quad. The United States hosted the summit in 2024 before Trump returned to office. India was supposed to host the next summit in 2025, but Trump chose not to attend. With the chairmanship now passing to Australia, he still has not participated in any Quad summit,” she said.

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According to her, Washington and New Delhi have never viewed the Quad in exactly the same way. During Joe Biden's presidency, the United States wanted the group to take on a stronger security role. India preferred to keep it from becoming a formal military alliance.

She also said that Rubio continues to speak about Indo-Pacific surveillance and security cooperation, while Trump rarely talks about the Quad in public.

Is America looking beyond India?

Another issue being raised by analysts is whether Washington is rebalancing its approach to South Asia and relying less on India than before.

Abbasi believes India will continue to be an important American partner in defence, technology and trade. At the same time, she argues that present developments have increased Pakistan's value for Washington.

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“India will continue to be an important partner for the United States in defence, technology and trade. But at present, it is Pakistan that Washington needs,” she said.

Razdan sees another factor at work. She believes relations between Washington and Beijing have improved compared with previous years.

Under the Biden administration, India was frequently presented as an important balancing force against China. She said that Trump has not publicly used that language. “Donald Trump has not made any public statement suggesting that the US views India as a counterweight to China,” she said.

Reading Trump’s China strategy

Razdan pointed out that Trump speaks warmly about Chinese President Xi Jinping. She said that he visited Beijing while no visit to India has materialised during his present term.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump discussed energy imports and broader economic cooperation during meetings in Washington in 2025, negotiations over a trade agreement have dragged on.

“India has indicated several times that it is willing to buy more from the United States, whether in energy or other sectors. But even then, it has not been easy to satisfy Trump,” she said.

According to her, some Indian diplomatic circles believe a direct Modi-Trump meeting is being delayed until progress is made on pending issues.

China changes the equation

Abbasi believes China's increasing diplomatic reach is affecting many of these developments. She pointed to Beijing’s role in Ukraine, Iran and other world issues.

“Even before President Trump, some European leaders had also visited China. After returning to Washington, Trump said that China would help in opening the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

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She added that American think tanks have acknowledged Beijing's influence, not only in South Asia but across several regions.

Pakistan’s Middle East moment

Both analysts claimed that Pakistan's importance in Middle Eastern diplomacy has increased in recent months. Islamabad has played a role in efforts related to regional dialogue and peace initiatives, particularly around tensions involving Iran.

Abbasi said many analysts continue to view Pakistan through a strategic lens, much as Washington did during earlier periods such as the Afghanistan war. “At this time, the United States needs Pakistan,” she said.

Razdan echoed that assessment and argued that developments involving Israel, Iran and Gulf countries have created opportunities for Pakistan to play a larger diplomatic role.