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Trump’s generic drug tariff bomb: Why it’s not good news for India’s pharma giants

The move is aimed at encouraging pharmaceutical companies to move production to the United States. India, which supplies a large share of generic medicines consumed in America, is expected to be among the countries most affected by the policy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
Trump’s generic drug tariff bomb: Why it’s not good news for India’s pharma giants
Image Credit: Representative image (X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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