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Trump’s move fails, Modi’s BRICS strategy changes the game – China now seeks ties with India

India’s involvement across BRICS meetings, Iran outreach and defence partnerships added multiple layers to its diplomatic activity.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Trump’s move fails, Modi’s BRICS strategy changes the game – China now seeks ties with India
Image Credit: PM Modi hosts BRICS security chiefs, calls for stronger cooperation amid changing international conditions. (Photo: X/ANI)Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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