/Trump’s move fails, Modi’s BRICS strategy changes the game – China now seeks ties with India

New Delhi: India is dealing with China, talking to Iran and sitting at the BRICS table all at once. At a time when the approach of the United States under President Donald Trump is facing questions from different quarters, New Delhi is moving across several diplomatic tracks together by developing ties with countries that stand on different sides of world politics.
At the BRICS national security advisers' meeting on June 22-23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for the grouping to play a stronger role in today’s changing world environment. He said terrorism and cyber security are two important concerns and India would continue to support the interests of the Global South.
The meeting also showed India’s intent to continue engaging across multiple geopolitical tracks at the same time.
BRICS national security chiefs and senior representatives met in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi attended important sessions and interacted with leaders during group talks and bilateral meetings.
He said that BRICS has a responsibility in strengthening international cooperation, especially at a time when conflicts and diplomatic tensions are playing out across different regions. The emphasis was on security cooperation, development priorities and coordination among member countries.
India has found itself engaging with both Western and non-Western partners in conversations on international alignment.
One of the main developments during the meeting was the interaction between Indian and Chinese officials. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Prime Minister Modi had conveyed greetings to President Xi Jinping and suggested that both sides should continue efforts to strengthen long-standing ties.
He also stressed the need for regular high-level dialogue and cooperation on issues related to the Global South. The Chinese side showed openness to improve engagement and reducing mistrust between the two countries.
The interaction comes at a time when India and China continue to manage a complex relationship marked by border tensions and regional competition, while keeping diplomatic channels open.
India also continued its engagement with Iran. Prime Minister Modi met senior Iranian officials, including representatives from the country’s security establishment.
The talks covered energy cooperation and wider regional developments. Iran also extended an invitation for Modi to visit Tehran. The outreach comes at a time when changes in energy markets and sanctions policies continue to influence trade and supply routes.
Recent meetings between Indian and Israeli defence officials centred on expanding cooperation and exploring joint production opportunities in the defence sector.
India’s engagement with both Iran and Israel shows its approach of maintaining working relations with countries that have their own regional differences.
India’s defence sector has recorded strong growth over the past decade. Domestic production has risen from around Rs 43,746 crore in 2013-14 to about Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26. Defence exports have also increased from Rs 686 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 38,424 crore in recent years.
Several countries have shown interest in Indian defence systems, including missile and air defence platforms. This expanding export base has added another dimension to India’s international engagement.
India’s diplomatic activity across BRICS, bilateral partnerships and defence cooperation shows a strategy aimed at engaging with multiple partners across different regions.
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