Trump’s Policies To Leave Indian Software Industry Largely Unaffected: Expert

India's software export industry continues to thrive, with exports reaching an impressive over $200 billion in 2023-24, driven largely by demand from the US, its biggest market. While the sector benefits from strong business ties and increasing global demand for IT and BPO services, India is also expanding its reach into new markets like Europe and the Middle East. Experts shared that while US President Donald Trump's policies are creating chaos, the Indian software industry may remain largely unaffected.

US Tariffs

"The recent counter-tariffs announced by the US, under the Trump administration, are unlikely to significantly affect India’s software services in the immediate future. These tariffs mainly target physical goods, while IT services, which are a key strength of Indian companies, are less likely to be impacted," Rohit Sampat Ugale, Founder & CEO, Satmat Technologies said adding "However, if the situation changes and tariffs on services are introduced, it could disrupt the cost-saving model Indian firms depend on. The key to overcoming this potential challenge lies in innovation, particularly by focusing on AI and automation to streamline operations."

India’s Software Export

"India’s software export sector has seen steady growth, with total exports reaching $205.2 billion in 2023-24, a solid rise from the previous year. The US continues to be the biggest market for India’s software services, making up around 54% of exports. This growth is primarily driven by the demand for IT and BPO services, with the US being a consistent partner due to long-standing business ties. Having said that, India is also looking to broaden its reach by focusing on new markets, especially in Europe and the Middle East, which could further boost its exports," he added.

India’s Software Sector

The Indian software sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, driven by increasing domestic demand and a focus on emerging technologies. “The domestic software market is projected to quintuple, reaching $100 billion by 2035, with digital-native businesses' software spending expected to rise from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $26 billion by 2035. Additionally, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is anticipated to reach $8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 40% from 2020 to 2025,” said Rohit Ugale, Founder & CEO, Satmat Technologies, a Pune-based firm that provides software solutions for the BFSI sector tailored to the needs of banking, financial services, and insurance industries.

Rise Of AI And Impact On The Sector

AI is definitely set to play a central role in India’s software sector, and it’s more than just an add-on. With the rapid advancements in automation, AI is transforming how services are delivered—enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and enabling more sophisticated solutions for clients. “Indian IT firms are already integrating AI into their offerings, and it’s expected to drive new business models and innovations. As AI becomes a core part of service delivery, companies that adopt these technologies will be better positioned to stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive edge,” Rohit Ugale said.

Trump’s Visa Policy

The changes to the H1B visa policy under Trump have definitely created challenges for Indian tech professionals. “With fewer approvals and stricter regulations, Indian IT firms are increasingly hiring local talent in the US to reduce their reliance on foreign workers. While this shift could cause some short-term hurdles, it might also lead to better localization in the long run. As for the Golden Visa, it could be an attractive alternative for skilled workers seeking long-term residency,” said Ugale. However, Indian companies need to balance these regulatory changes with their evolving business needs and the broader global landscape, he added.