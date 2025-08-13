Trump’s Support Sparks Munir’s ‘BAT Blast’ In Uri? DNA Analysis

In a controversial development, the US and Pakistan have issued a joint counterterrorism statement following talks in Islamabad between President Donald Trump’s administration and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir.

The statement, part of the Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, pledged cooperation against groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but omitted any mention of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, all UN-designated terror outfits operating from Pakistan against India.

In Today's DNA, Zee News managing editor, Rahul Sinha, analysed whether Trump’s support sparks Munir’s ‘BAT blast’ in Uri?

The statement expressed condolences for victims of terror attacks inside Pakistan, including the Jaffar Express bombing and Khuzdar school bus attack, but did not refer to the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists.

Washington also praised Islamabad’s actions against certain terror groups while sidestepping Pakistan’s long-standing policy of training and deploying militants into India.

Barely 24 hours after the statement, Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), comprising Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandos and trained terrorists, launched an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

The assault targeted the Army’s Tikka post near the Line of Control, the same area struck in the deadly 2016 Uri attack. The Indian Army foiled the infiltration attempt, but Havildar Ankit was killed defending his position.

BAT, notorious for surprise assaults and brutal killings, has a violent record, including beheadings and mutilations of Indian soldiers in past cross-border raids. Despite previous Indian retaliatory strikes, the group appears to be reactivating with renewed confidence.

Security analysts link the resurgence to Pakistan’s perception of increased US backing, despite Islamabad’s continued sheltering of anti-India terror outfits. Indian forces remain on high alert, vowing a decisive response to any fresh provocation along the LoC.