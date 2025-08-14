President of the United States Donald Trump has been mollycoddling Pakistan, apprehensive of China, and harsh against India. Trump’s tariff imposition on India over Russian oil purchase was exposed when he was questioned on China, the biggest buyer of Russian oil. While Trump tried to bully India into a trade deal with tariffs, he gave another 90-day extension to China. This made it clear that India's tariff was not about Russian oil but Trump’s personal ego. Trump also lashed out at BRICS over de-dollarisation. However, his moves are only hurting the United States.

Expert Wars America

Analyst Ed Price, in an interview with CNBC, rued America’s lethargic approach towards India. Price said that India can be the most influential country in the 21st century. “If India gets involved in a U.S.-China conflict, it will decide who wins that conflict. So, I can’t understand why America isn’t bringing India as close as it can,” said Price. What Price said is not only his concern, it’s the toast of the town in the global arena. Analysts are increasingly worried that Trump’s move to bring Pakistan closer can cost it India, as New Delhi may grow closer to China.

Lula's BRICS Affirmation

These are not only talks. This is happening in the real world. BRICS is turning the tables on Trump and developments are evident. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he will host an online BRICS meeting to discuss the response to Trump’s tariffs. The Brazilian President said that democracy, commercial respect, and multilateralism matter to BRICS. He said that the gamble that the United States is making might not work out for them.

India-China Ties

President Lula’s remarks hold a mirror to the United States. The US consumers are already paying high prices for goods due to tariffs, while the businesses are paying more for buying foreign goods. On the other hand, India and China are showing signs of getting closer, a development that concerns many in the United States. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Beijing after 7 years, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is heading to India, where he will be meeting NSA Ajit Doval, among other bilateral engagements. Doval recently visited Russia and now External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Moscow on August 21 to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Notably, Russia has been in favour of reviving the Russia-India-China troika and while the Kremlin’s plan for the same may have taken significant time, Trump’s anti-India, anti-Russia and anti-BRICS move has reportedly ignited a sense of urgency among the BRICS nations. Trump is playing with fire and is set to burn his hands, but he is far from realizing the same. His childish tantrums would cost America a place in global geopolitics while India and China are doing everything to revive their ties.

India Ups Asia Outreach

India is also upped its Asia game with planned engagements with South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and PM Modi's visit to Japan. India is reportedly also exploring alternative markets for its goods to counter the United States’ bullying.

While Trumponomics is hurting the US citizens, America is also staring at an uncertain future with India as New Delhi gets closer to China. It’s time for course correction by America before it gets too late, but who is going to explain this to ‘President of Peace’ Donald Trump, whose only goal at present appears to get nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.