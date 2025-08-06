Trump’s Tariff Hike ‘Not Very Good’ For Indian Exports To US: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total tariff to 50 per cent. Tharoor warned that the move could hurt India's exports to the US market, making Indian goods less competitive than rivals such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

"I don't think that's particularly good news for us and that takes our total tariffs to 50 per cent then that's going to make our goods unaffordable to a lot of people in America and in particularly when you're looking at these percentages you have to compare them with the tariffs being levied on some of our competitors. I'm afraid that if you look at people like Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, even Bangladesh and Pakistan have lower tariffs than us, then ultimately people will not be buying goods from us in America if they can buy them cheaper elsewhere. So that's not very good for our exports to America. This means we need to very seriously diversify to other countries and other markets that may be interested in what we have to offer. We now have an FTA with the UK. We are talking to the EU. There are many countries in which hopefully we would be able to, but in the short term, it is definitely a blow."