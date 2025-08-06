Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942373https://zeenews.india.com/india/trump-s-tariff-hike-not-very-good-for-indian-exports-to-us-shashi-tharoor-2942373.html
NewsIndia
SHASHI THAROOR

Trump’s Tariff Hike ‘Not Very Good’ For Indian Exports To US: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total tariff to 50 per cent. Tharoor warned that the move could hurt India's exports to the US market, making Indian goods less competitive than rivals such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump’s Tariff Hike ‘Not Very Good’ For Indian Exports To US: Shashi TharoorCongress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total tariff to 50 per cent. Tharoor warned that the move could hurt India's exports to the US market, making Indian goods less competitive than rivals such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

"I don't think that's particularly good news for us and that takes our total tariffs to 50 per cent then that's going to make our goods unaffordable to a lot of people in America and in particularly when you're looking at these percentages you have to compare them with the tariffs being levied on some of our competitors. I'm afraid that if you look at people like Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, even Bangladesh and Pakistan have lower tariffs than us, then ultimately people will not be buying goods from us in America if they can buy them cheaper elsewhere. So that's not very good for our exports to America. This means we need to very seriously diversify to other countries and other markets that may be interested in what we have to offer.  We now have an FTA with the UK. We are talking to the EU. There are many countries in which hopefully we would be able to, but in the short term, it is definitely a blow."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK