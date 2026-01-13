Trump’s Tariff Plan For Iran Trade Partners: India Likely Safe, Says Report

US-Iran Tariff: US President Donald Trump on Monday hit countries doing business with Iran and imposed a 25 percent tariff on their trade with Washington. However, reportedly, New Delhi's trade and economic engagement with Tehran is limited and is unlikely to be significantly impacted by recent tariff measures.

Citing government sources, ANI reported that for India, Iran does not even make it to the top 50 global trading partners. Last year, New Delhi's trade with Tehran was USD 1.6 billion, which makes it approximately 0.15 per cent of the total trade.

Notably, the ANI sources further stated that India's trade value with Iran could also decline in the coming Financial Year, given the external economic factors.

Iran's Trade And It's Largest Import Partners

Iran's total imports in 2024 were around USD 68 billion. Out of the total, its top import partners were-

1- The UAE at USD 21 billion, accounting for 30 per cent

2- China at USD 17 billion, accounting for 26 per cent

3- Turkiye at USD 11 billion, accounting for 16 per cent

4- EU ay USD 6 billion, accounting for 9 per cent

5- However, it is noteworthy that India's share is only USD 1.2 billion, which accounts for only 2.3 per cent

US-Iran Tariff Tensions

US President Trump announced a trade measure targeting countries that "continue to do business with Iran," imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all their business dealings with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive."

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in his post.

What Do Experts Say?

Earlier, Akshay Gupta, Head- Bulk Exports, KRBL, the parent company of India Gate rice, said in a statement, "Iran has been a key market for Indian basmati rice from an export perspective. Rice exporters have observed significant consumer demand in this region. When trade with Iran was fully open, KRBL exported approximately 250,000 tonnes of basmati rice. However, over the years, sanctions and increased market restrictions have considerably impacted our business."

Similarly, speaking to the news agency ANI, Ajai Sahai, CEO and DG of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), emphasised that he is not unduly concerned, as Indian industry and banks deal only with Iran on goods that fall outside the scope of US OFAC sanctions.

(with ANI inputs)